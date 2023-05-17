The May 14 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Complete election results in this issue; Jackson wins; Man shot in Harts Creek; Tuitions at state colleges will increase; Wendy Smith pleads “no contest” to charges of neglecting her 9-year-old daughter; “Humanitarian” Jennings Randolph dead at 96; Scholarship sources seeking students; Heisman Trophy hopeful, Chad Pennington; Byrd’s Eye View ‘West Virginia has the lowest crime rate in US; Kerry Lilly explains why there’s no SYOP 1998; “Get-Rick Quick” Deals abound but many are over hyped and some are scams; Thursy Baker’s Gardening & Yardening Lincoln County was “West Virginia Wildflowers”; Wendy Smith case example of erosion of parental rights.
Trudy’s recipe of the week:
Shortcake Sheetcake
2 c. Martha White Self-Rising flour
2 / 3 c. sugar
2 / 3 c. butter or margarine
1 egg, beaten
2 / 3 c. milk
6 c. sliced strawberries sweetened to taste
1 c. whipping cream, whipped with one T. sugar
Heat oven to 375 deg. f. Grease bottom of 13x9-in. pan.
In large mixing bowl, combine flour and sugar. With pastry blender or two knives, cut butter into very small pieces to evenly distribute into dry ingredients until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Add egg and milk, stir just until dry ingredients are moistened.
Spread batter evenly in baking pan, bake 2535 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Cut into squares, fill with strawberries and top with more strawberries and whipped cream. 10-12 servings.
TIP: Raspberries, blackberries or peeled and sliced peaches may be substituted for strawberries.
Birthdays:
Happy 45th Birthday Papaw Alma Adkins.
Happy “6” birthday Cassandra Clay.
In Memory:
We miss you Mom, Love, McClure Children.
In Memory of Sesco & Lena McClure.
Obituaries:
Raymond Earl Martin, 60, St. Albans.
James Robert Aultz, 48, Alum Creek.
Charlene A. Gillispie, 64, Alum Creek.
Farry Bell Clark, 66, Milton.
Clifford M. Asbury, 80, Sumerco.
David Lee Fletcher, 37, Alum Creek.
George Donall, 77, Holt, Michigan.
Sports:
State ranked Harts Lady Lions blast East Bank Pioneers 15 to 5; Wildcat baseball runs record to 14-5; The Lincoln County Golf Tournament at Esquire Country Club, Martha, will be held July 11 and 12.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.