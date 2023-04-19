1998
The April 15th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Sod man, Glenn Kingery, killed in auto accident; Lincoln receives $3,308 in delinquent taxes from Auditor Glen B. Gainer; Valley Health Systems and Huntington Immunization Coalition and State Immunization Program will celebrate with free shots; Michael Farrell appointed to handle Tomblin vs. Gainer case; Joe Albright and Bill Forbes vie for Supreme Court seat; Scites gets maximum sentence for 2nd degree sexual assault; Ken Hall receives backing of teamster’s democratic union; Training prepares deputies for dangerous situations; Golden Horseshoe winners honored: Summer Clay & Billie Webb, both of Guyan Valley HS, Tracy Dempsey, Harts High School; Ancient Greeks and Romans used carrots for medicine but not for food; Dynamite was invented in 1867 by Alfred Novel, a Swedish chemist and the founder of the Nobel Prizes’ the shape of a reptile’s pupil indicates whether the animal is active at night or during the day — reptiles active at night have slit-like pupils to help them see in the dark, while those active in the day have round pupils; 10 years ago, the newspaper was 35 cents an issue — 20 years ago, the newspaper was 10 cents an issue & 30 years ago, the newspaper was 10 cents an issue; signs on utility poles can injure workers; the business builder bulletin board featured: Perry’s Electrical Service, Cricket’s Lake, Richard Lucas Photography, Allstate Insurance Co., Ray’s Guttering, Wesley Kirk Tree & Lawn Service, J.D. Berry Insurance Agency, Primestar Satellite, Nelson’s Custom Processing, Frye’s Septic Service, Mitchell Builders, West Hamlin Paving; a few of Lincoln County Democrat candidates were: Lloyd Jackson, Greg Stowers, Buster Stowers & Donald Whitten; West Virginia to receive crime fighting funds; Guyan Valley students of April: Johnny Dial, Neidre Baker, Brittany Beckett & James Gallion; 3-27 thru 4-2-98, 262 fires reported; Young Writers: Briana Warner & M. Rhett Dingess; The horned toad is really a lizard, the name “toad” comes from the squat toad-like shape of its roughly scaled body; Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Bircus coming to Huntington and Charleston; a new type of anesthetic delivery system, Dentipatch, may reduce pain during dental procedures; All-County Band members perform in Chapmanville; Who will be the next Miss Lincoln County, will it be: Valerie Pritchard, Sara Carroll, Rotina McCann, Randi Johnson, Erica Lewis, Brandi Reynolds or Brandi Randolph?
Birthdays:
1st — Natalie Joe Davis.
88th — Susie Bias.
Births:
Sean Austin Adkins.
In Loving Memory:
Rickey D. Johnson.
Wedding Anniversary:
50th — Mr. & Mrs. Sharrell Miller.
Obituaries:
Walter Bellomy, 71, Midkiff.
Oval Mae Queen, 85, Kingsport.
Frances Marie Dillow, 78, Salt Rock.
Jimmy L. Adams, 51, Harts.
Ruby Ferrell, 70, Salt Rock.
Florence B. Moore, Charleston, formerly of Hamlin.
Sports:
WVSSAC Board of Control votes for summer practice, area coaches support the plan for 10-day practice period; Spring turkey season is here; Wildcats run wild in Lincoln County Yellowjackets tame Lions; HRTS Lady Lions have seven All-American Scholars: Brandy Moore 3.56 GPA, Priscilla Porter 3.64 GPS, Mimi Toney 3.93 GPA, Sherri Smith 3.667 GPA, Amy Watts 4. GPA, Ashley Hill 3.77 GPA & Bridgette Eldridge 3.85 GPA; Fire: The Silent Killer.