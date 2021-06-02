2005
The June 1st edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Local residents allegedly scammed of $88,000 by Texas business; Lincoln mother offers reminder of things passed; Supreme Court decision favors foes of consolidation; Opinions still split over Harts school plan; West Hamlin mayor resigns; Kanawha County accepted into Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trails project; Lincoln Parks director resigns, position may go unfilled; LCOC presents 1st quarter award to Leona Adkins by Alice J. Tomblin, Executive Director; Nanny wishes Josh a happy birthday on June 7th, along with his 2nd cousin Alicia “Liza”; Lee Arnold’s “Lair of the Poison Pen” headline was ‘Bad tats among the world’s greatest tragedies’; Byrd’s Eye View was WV Guard ChalleNGes young people; In Loving Memory of Brian Lovejoy 11-2-70 — 8-25-99; Police break up meth lab in Alkol; Judge rules in FOIA case against Lincoln 911; Gardening & Yardening by Thursy Baker was “Wisteria beautiful, but a lot of work”.
Youth News:
Kids of the Week featured Jeremiah Scott Hager and Ryan Miles.
West Virginia Young Writers were Tyler Lambert grade level 1-2, 3rd place at Atenville Elementary; Autumn Williamson grade level 3-4, 1st place at Ranger Elementary and Legend Lowe grade level 3-4, 3rd place at Atenville Elementary.
Museum featured students were Amberly Farmer and James Lee Burton.
OBITUARIES PUBLISHED:
Anna Lou Adams, 74, Alum Creek; Reva D. Adkins, 76; James Taylor Canfield, 88, Alum Creek; Ona Mary Conley, 65, Harts; Walter Lee Jaynes, 85, West Hamlin; Ezra Lusk, 47, Harts; David D. Miller, 27, Branchland; Lottie Mounts, 91, Ranger; Lela Mae Browning Payne, 78, Harts; Nina Lou Richmond Spears, 82, Hurricane; Ethel Merritt Erickson, 96, Parkersburg; Emily Sue Harshbarger, 60, Huntington; Kelly Hileman, 78, S. Point, OH; Oretha McDonie, 85, Barboursville; Howard B. Miller, 65, Greenview; Deborah Kay Salmons, Elizabeth; Sadie Faye Thompson, 71, Danville.
COURTHOUSE RECORDS:
34 land transfers.