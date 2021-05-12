2005
The May 11 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported: Federal agents charge Lincoln Circuit Clerk; Commission finalizes ordinance regulating adult establishments; Post Office in Yeager’s home town, Myra, to be closed; Interest growing in alternate trails plans; Hamlin Street Fair draws hundreds to downtown; DOH doesn’t fix culverts, but blasts rock on private property, according to officials; New schools budget approved, few staff cuts on deck; New ambulance service to begin serving Lincoln; Lair of the Poison Pen by Lee Arnold covered “Check your checks at the door, go plastic”; Wildlife population was booming in late 1700s; Special Olympics parade rolls through Hamlin; Alum Creek Lion named District Governor; Guyan Valley and Hamlin High Schools Prom 2005 pictured with beautiful girls, boys, colors; Gardening & Yardening by Thursy Baker featured “Checklist for May maintenance” column; Alum Creek postal employee, Everett Conley, honored for 10-years service; Healthy Lincoln by Loren Smith dwelt on “Smallpox protection as important as ever” item; Mock accident staged at Duval High School; Lincoln EMS adds new heart equipment to ambulance; Annual watershed cleanup scheduled for the Left Fork of Mud River; Lincoln 4-H, Lincoln Parks to host fishing tournament at Camp Lake View; Hamlin skate park officially open; Discussions for Route 10 expansion continues; Guyan Valley students selected to Governor’s Honors included Jacob Crabtree and Kimberly Meade of Guyan Valley.
OBITUARIES PUBLISHED: Frances Marguerite Adams, 86, Sod; Donna Louise Jobe Gue, 71, Salt Rock; Frances Marie Chaney, 82, Milton; Robert Lee Estep, 77, Nitro; Paul J. Pauley, 69, Long Bottom, OH; Frankie Charles Simpkins, 51. Youngstown, OH; John W. Sloan, 50, Zephyrhills, FL.
COURTHOUSE RECORDS: Seven bankruptcies; One judgment entered; Two marriage license applications; 21 land transfers.