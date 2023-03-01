The Feb. 25 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Midway project (addition) nears completion; Midkiff man killed in truck wreck; Lincoln school case on school funding faces March 14 deadline; Rahall pays tribute to Hatfield-McCoy Trail; Rockefeller to unveil new internet web page, chat on-line with state students; Success of Utah ATV trails may foretell success of Hatfield-McCoy Trail; Lincoln’s utility apportionment of values released; Guyan Valley students of the Month: Brandy LaDawn Reynolds — Randy Allen Ellis — Shaneon Adkins — Kelly Deanna Adkins.
Anniversary
52nd — Richard & Lue “Sinda” Webb.
Birthdays
n 1st — Kaylee Sierra Gillenwater.
n 3rd — Jacqulyn Paige Baker,
n 2nd — Scarlett Brianna Shelton,.
n 1st — Kaitlyn Rashae Clay
Obituaries
Florence Varney, 91, Salt Rock.
Floyd F. Woodall, 68, Huntington.
Jon Wesley Walden, 37, Midkiff.
Billy V. Walls, 65, Morrisvale.
Hester E. Miller, 94, Sod.
Virginia Hall McComas, 79, West Hamlin.
Elva Luaza Byrd, 79, Hamlin.
Thelma Bell Roberts Williams, 57, Griffithsville.
Icy Mabel Woods, 84, Davin.
Sports
Hamlin Bobcats punish Duval Yellowjackets; Guyan Valley Lil’ Lady Cats are runner-up; #13 Hamlin Lady Bobcats slip by Duvall Yellowjackets 60-50; #9 Harts Lady Lions runner-up in Cardinal Conference with complete sweep of Guyan Valley Wildcats;
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.