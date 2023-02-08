1998
The Feb. 4 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Jackson: “Cooperation our key to success!” Lincoln native seeking 3rd State Senate term; Charles H. Damron named editor of Journal; Fifth Disease outbreak at Midway Elem. School; County mourns loss of Jacqueline Barrett Melkus; MacCallum to hold town hall meetings on global warning; Boone Countians also say, “Now, it’s our turn.”; Odell Holley retires from Mahue Const.; Joe Linville retires from Library Board; Damron Statewide column says, “Cows get more respect than the president”; Family Medicine “Three-wheeled bicycles only safe at very slow speeds”; Mud River VFD holding Valentines Day Dance; Government offers wild horses for adoption; Winners’ Spotlight shows many Instant games, on-line games, Powerball, Keno & Cash 25 winners; Library held used book sale; LCOC now has FEMA funds available to assist with disconnect notices for utility services (electric & gas); Lincoln Co. spelling bee winners: Maria Ramey, Atenville & Crystal Jeffers, Branchland Elementaries.
BIRTHS
n Haley Gail Price.
OBITUARIES
n Bessie O. Burton, 71, Salt Rock
n Stella Mae Childers, 85, Huntington
n Theodore Ogene Harper, 64, Gallipolis, OH
n Rose Ruth Lambert, 94
n Wandell R. Linville, 84, Milton, E. Liverpool, OH, Parsner
n Joann J. McComas, 73, West Hamlin
n Boyyce C. McCormick, 58, Sumerco
n Hester Richardson, 83, Hiram, Glenwood
n Arthur Henry Stickler, 88, West Hamlin
n Jesse W. Tomblin, 69, Branchland
TRUDY’S RECIPE OF THE WEEK:
Macaroni and Cheese can be as plain as a box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, or as fancy as you wish to make it. If I use a box of prepared mix, I always add extra grated cheese and maybe a bit of grated onion and crumbles of crisp bacon to zip up the flavors. Here is a recipe for really extra special Mac and Cheese.
Deluxe Macaroni and Cheese
8 oz. pkg. elbow macaroni
2 c. cream style cottage cheese
8 oz. carton sour cream
1 egg, slightly beaten
Salt and pepper to taste
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
Cook macaroni to pkg. directions.
Combine next five ingredients, add to drained macaroni, stir to mix well.
Spoon into 2 qt. casserole, baking 350 deg. 45 min., until bubbling and slightly browned.
Serves 6 or 8.
Spanish Noodles
1 lg. onion, chopped
1 Tbls. Oil
3 / 4 pkg. noodles
1-1 / 2# ground beef
1 can green peas
1-1 / 2 cans tomato soup
Salt, pepper & chili powder to taste
Cook onion in oil until tender.
Add beef and cook until browned and completely broken apart — no chunks.
Add seasonings and soup and cook until thick, stir once in a while. In meantime, cook noodles according to pkg. directions.
Drain.
Place layers of noodles, peas and beef mixture into 2 qt. oven-proof dish.
Cover, bake 350 deg. 30-40 minutes.
SPORTS
Harts Lions defeat Guyan Valley 67 to 47; Harts Lions lose to #2 Class AA Poca; Hamlin Lady
Bobcats destroy Wahama White Falcons 51-39; WWF Wrestling needs less talk and more action; Duval Lady Jackets chill Cross Lanes Christian School.