2005: The Apr. 20th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Fulks pleads not guilty in Burns’ murder; State awaits New Lincoln Co. consolidation plan; Mistrial declared in murder trial, again; SBA denies Lincoln’s request for funds; Town offers break for those owing municipal fees; Sod man, Andrew Russell, hospitalized following crash; Two arrested for attacking man with hammer; Guyan Valley class of 1956 50-year reunion in planning stage; Miss Lincoln Co. Pageant rescheduled; Journal’s newest columnist, Jay O’Dell, granted ‘History Hero’ award from 1st Lady Gayle Manchin; Time change is not necessary — For many years now we’ve been forced to change our clocks twice a year, which isn’t very sensible, but they say it’s saving day light, what do they mean, it just puts it from morning to evening, let’s put it in a vote to abolish it; WV State Police searching for new cadets; Pinworms treatable with prescription medication; Bureau of Employment programs announce discovery of numerous fraudulent claims; Plaza pets has a variety of critters for consumers; Crop disaster program sign ups should be completed very soon; Victims’ Rights day rescheduled for Lincoln.
YOUTH NEWS: Kid of the Week Summer Adkins, John Hager, Annie Grace Plumley; Duval High School Spotlight Britnay Gillenwater; WV Young Writers: Amanda Wheeler, Jessi Linville; Mykel Rhett Dingess named All-American Scholar by the US Achievement Academy.
OBITUARIES PUBLISHED
Elijah Danny Adkins, 54, Hamlin; Orpah Gillenwater Doyle, 90, Yawkey; James Donald George, 77, Ferrellsburg; Dollie Gibson, 44, Sumerco; Brady L. Johnson, 78, West Hamlin; Kevin C. LeMaster Sr, 45, Hamlin; Dudley John Peters, 59, Woodville; John Roger Smith, 54, Alum Creek; Florene Brooks, 73, Mt. Gay; Juanita Canterbury, 58, Big Creek; Edward Collins, 70, Wellston, OH; Ethel Page Cook, 76, Medley, FL; James Edward Cremeans, 75, Huntington; Elizabeth Layne Easter, 48, Huntington; Stanley J. Grand, 87, Oak Hill; Mildred I. Johnson, 80, St. Albans; H. Frank Mynes, 64, Hurricane.
COURTHOUSE RECORDS
Eight Lincoln County residents filed Bankruptcy; 26 land transfers.