Back in Time
2005The May 18 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
State Democrat chairman calls for fairness; Sediment spill turns part of Mud River black; Alum Creek pothole proving dangerous; Bush cabinet member visits Lincoln; Probation services begin using day report center; CASA, Hamlin Library earn $5,000 grants; Stowers continues looking back at Lincoln County history; Midkiff PO swears in new postmaster, Billie L. Elkins; LCOC half page ad high lighted How does it work, What services are offered and Who pays for the services; Logan Regional Medical Center’s half page ad “EMS Week is May 15-21, 2005 Everyday heroes”; Griffithsville native, Ronald Darnell, promoted in Perdue Farms, Inc.; Gardening & Yardening by Thursy Baker “Luring butterflies easier than it sounds”; Postal deliveries growing in rural America.
KID OF THE WEEK:
Meet Justin Rick Ferrell & Emma Salmons; WEST Virginia Young Writers features: Gina Slone’s “The Mirror”, 7-8 grade 3rd place, Hamlin JH; Duval HS spotlight: Daniel Adam Collins.
COURTHOUSE RECORDS:
There were 17 land transfers, five civil cases, eight felony casesm18 misdemeanor cases and six bankruptcies on file.