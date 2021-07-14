HAMLIN — Lincoln County Starting Points continues to host weekly baby pantry distribution events to provide for local families in need.
Director Hannah Adkins said they are usually working on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the pantry, located at 10 Marland Avenue in Hamlin.
Lincoln County Starting Points is a grant-funded program through the state that only services Lincoln residents. They regularly give out diapers, wipes, formula, hygiene products and can get referrals for car seats year-round. Their services are not income based.
The organization also hosts an annual community baby shower, with this year’s event taking place back in May. This year’s shower serviced 80 families from Lincoln County, including nearly 120 children.
Adkins said she and Maddie Stanley try to ensure each year that those registered get items that they need. Adkins said they didn’t get to do a large event last year due to the pandemic, but still worked to provide for those in need.
“We have the event once a year,” Adkins said. “Last year we had it, but we didn’t do like an actual event. And we decided to do it outdoors this year because of COVID.”
Adkins said the work she is able to do through Starting Points is fulfilling because it is so needed in the area.
“There are a lot of families, especially right now during the pandemic, that need the extra help,” Adkins said. “It’s amazing that this program is here and that we’re able to help so many families get things that they may not be able to get, especially right now. It definitely feels good.”
Anyone interested in signing up for the services provided can contact Lincoln County Starting Points at 304-824-2278.