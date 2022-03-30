LOGAN — The Aracoma Story, Inc. is preparing for auditions for the musical “Ring of Fire,” which will bring the life and music of country music legend Johnny Cash to Chief Logan State Park stage this summer.
The musical, which originally opened on Broadway in 2006 and contains 38 Johnny Cash songs, was previously produced by TAS in the summer of 2012. This time, the show will be co-directed by Charles Wallace and Logan area theater veteran Melissa Frye.
The show will be the second TAS production since 2019. Frye said “Ring of Fire,” with its cast size and appeal, is the perfect musical for TAS to return to after two years of a pandemic hiatus.
“It’s not a huge show, it’s an ensemble show, so everybody has a lead,” Frye said. “There are four men and four women, and the band is on stage. It doesn’t call for a huge set. You know, we’re just dipping our toes back into live theater again and although last year they did ‘Coal,’ they wanted to go back to doing a musical, and we’ll be performing it the first three weekends in June. Johnny Cash and country music is very popular in this area, but even if country music isn’t your thing, the story of Johnny Cash’s life … it’s like everybody, at one point or another in the show ether male or female, is telling Johnny Cash’s story, and it’s told through words and through his songs.
“We’re so excited,” Frye added. “Before, it was a little more risky to do a singing show, you know, a musical because where the breaths, it spreads farther when you project to sing as opposed to speaking, and I think that people are feeling more comfortable and safer and the restrictions are being lifted, and so I think it’s a good time to come out and do live theater and musicals.”
Auditions for the show will be at Chapmanville Regional High School from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 1, and from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
“All they have to have prepared is a song and if they want to sing a country song, that would be great, but it doesn’t have to be country, it just has to be something that shows off their range — how high they can go, how low they can go,” Frye said. “Can they tell the story with the song? Can they match pitch? Something that shows them off.”
Frye is a local veteran of theater in the Logan area. She began with TAS in 1982 and performed on and off until the mid-2000s, at which point she mainly transitioned into directing shows. Shows she directed or assisted with include “The Wizard of Oz,” “Honky Tonk Angels,” “Always…Patsy Cline,” “Aladdin” and several dinner theaters.
Frye has also worked professionally for Theatre West Virginia in Raleigh County, Jenny Wiley Theatre in Kentucky and has taught music and directed shows in Logan County Schools. She studied voice and acting in New York and graduated from Marshall University.
Co-director Charles Wallace also has an extensive history with TAS, beginning with portraying Shere Khan in their production of “The Jungle Book, Jr.” In the summer of 2015, he starred as Gomez Addams in the company’s production of “The Addams Family Musical” and a year later, he served as music director in “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Wallace has also directed shows at Chapmanville Regional High School, where he currently serves as choir director. He has a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s degree as a reading specialist from Concord University.
“Ring of Fire” will be presented at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park on June 3-5, June 10-12 and June 17-19. For more information, contact The Aracoma Story Inc. on their Facebook or Instagram pages or call 304-752-0253.