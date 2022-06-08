HAMLIN — Midway Elementary students have increased attendance and are working on boosting their writing skills, the school’s principal said during a Lincoln County Board of Education meeting last week.
During a 1 p.m. meeting May 31 at the Lincoln County Schools Central Offices, the board received a Local School Improvement Council (LSIC) update from Midway Elementary School Principal Sue McComas.
The school has 255 students enrolled for next year, and that number is expected to increase, McComas said. McComas reported that in grades one through five, 51 students made the latest Superintendent’s List.
Attendance numbers at the end of this year were at 91%, she said.
“I’ve seen some improvements in those areas, so I’m excited about that,” McComas said.
McComas said she was particularly pleased about the improvement in attendance. While COVID-19 has had a major impact on attendance, McComas said Midway administrators have found that checking in at home is a great way to encourage students to come to school. Each time a student is absent, administrators call their home to check up on them, she said.
“That is one thing that we have done to really shrink our absent list,” McComas said.
Students at Midway and other elementary schools in Lincoln County log in to a program called i-Ready to help them learn both math and reading. i-Ready is an interactive online learning program that assesses students and provides individualized instruction. Teachers and administrators can use the program to craft individualized learning plans for students, and data collected by i-Ready can be used at the school and county level to gage how well students are doing collectively in math and reading.
Many students at Midway are invested in i-Ready and are enthusiastic about tracking their achievements, McComas said. The school has a large poster that displays student achievement in i-Ready, and students love to check it, she said.
“They’re very competitive. They will show you exactly where they are on the chart,” she said.
McComas reported that English and language arts continues to be an area of focus for improvement. The school’s most recent scores in that area were lower than expected, and administrators are attributing that to the need to improve the students’ writing and composition skills. To increase scores, teachers have focused on placing a writing component into as many assignments as possible, McComas said.
“Our reading scores, we think, were pretty good. That writing component may be why the ELA scores are lower than expected,” she said.