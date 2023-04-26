WILLIAMSON — Williamson Parks and Recreation is bringing live pro wrestling in the form of All-Star-Wrestling to the Williamson Field House on May 6.
Included will be wrestlers like Matt Hardy and Eddie Edwards. Hardy said that this event will be a “Hardy Party.”
“I think we all see the many diversified events the Williamson Parks Commission is bringing to Williamson and our entire area,” said Executive Director Jarrod Dean. “Sports, wrestling, drama productions and Nashville shows (as) our facilities and properties are a game changer—as we continue our work and upgrades. I feel people like (promotor) Gary Damron see the continued upgrades in our historic Memorial Fieldhouse (believing it) will continue to be the selected venue for more and more events. Wrestling has a rich history here in Williamson. Gary has been one of the key pioneers of bringing some amazing wrestling events to the historic facility. I am very excited he chose to come back and continue his legacy of ASW in our facility. I expect a great crowd and a great atmosphere as Gary brings the nationally known, “Hardy” to our facility. As the Executive Director, we value our facilities and properties, our clients, and more importantly our community that supports us and supports what we are doing. I look forward to seeing everyone at this event and let’s have some fun.”
The meet and greet on May 6, will start at 5 p.m. followed by the “bell time” at 7 p.m. Reserved seating price is $20, and general admission $15. Tickets are available at Williamson Gun and Archery or visit facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv, @aswrestling on Twitter or @aswrestlingwv on Instagram.
