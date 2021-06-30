HAMLIN — Assistance is being offered by Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) in continuing flood cleanup from the storms June 10.
Emergency Services Director Allen Holder said VOAD is made up of multiple entities and provides a wide array of assistance.
“VOAD is a conglomerate,” Holder said. “Multiple agencies that are mostly faith-based work with VOAD, so when VOAD has a need they reach out to one of the partner agencies. So VOAD is I guess kind of a coordinating body for all the different organizations.”
Holder said the assistance can include actual clean-up and repairs, or replacing items lost in the flooding.
“VOAD can help with bridges,” Holder said. “VOAD can help with some items that people need for, you know, like furniture or bedding or small appliances.”
Holder said the county does not anticipate FEMA assistance in regard to the June 10 storms because, despite the damage suffered, it did not meet the required threshold to garner a State of Emergency declaration for the county.
“We did not meet the threshold to ask for a federal declaration,” Holder said. “There is both a county threshold that has to be met and a state threshold that has to be met, and the damage was not significant enough to meet the guidelines for the governor to ask for the declaration.”
The storm and subsequent flooding in West Hamlin June 10 led to two homes and one business being completely destroyed. The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department also said 25 other residences sustained varying degrees of damage.
West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Porter said at the time his team, along with Guyan River Fire Department, also rescued an estimated 10 people.
Holder said anyone affected by the flooding should make sure they are included on the damage assessment list by contacting the Lincoln 911 Center at 304-824-3443.