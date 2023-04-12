HAMLIN — Both the Lincoln County Assessor and the Sheriff have released statements following the announcement of a pending lawsuit relating to office space in the courthouse.
Assessor Jamie Linville responded directly to Commission President Josh Stowers’ remarks about the impending lawsuit.
“I am forced to challenge the decision of the County Commission because the decision was arbitrary and capricious, will cost the taxpayers of Lincoln County and because the Commission is trying to prevent me from doing the job I was elected to do,” Linville said. “Contrary to what Commissioner Stowers has said, I repeatedly tried to meet with commissioners and explain the costs that were involved with their request. I’ve explained how the Sheriff’s office is too small for the current Assessor’s employees and equipment and will make it near impossible for me to perform my duties. I’ve tried to explain the cost of the move, including the technology upgrades that would be required to make the move. Let’s not forget I have more daytime employees than the Sheriff does, and the move would scatter the Assessor’s employees throughout the courthouse.”
Linville claimed his attempts to work with the commission prior to filing the suit were ignored.
“I presented all this information, and more, to the Commission before, during and after the commission meeting,” Linville said. “I’ve repeatedly been ignored. Others who sought to speak against the move were removed from the agenda. I haven’t heard any justifiable basis for the move. As far as I can remember, past sheriffs have had a much larger staff and have never asked to change offices. In the Sheriff’s six years as sheriff, he has never asked for this office swap, but he made this request in my first week of office. Then the Commission approves the request with a 2-1 vote, with no justifiable basis, while the courthouse roof has been leaking for eight years.”
Linville said he felt the suit was the logical next step following the vote from the commission.
“I brought in counsel and filed this lawsuit to protect the taxpayers of Lincoln County as the Commission refuses to consider the implications of the sheriff’s baseless request or the impact this decision will have on my office and the taxpayers of Lincoln County,” Linville said. “Commissioner Stowers has attacked my decision to bring this lawsuit, but it is the only option I have to stop the commission’s reckless spending and the commission’s failure to address the real issues impacting the citizens of Lincoln County. Commissioner Stowers would prefer to focus on silencing me and my ability to bring a lawsuit against the Commission instead of what happened here that led to the 2-1 decision. If Commissioner Stowers is genuine in his request to work out these issues outside of a courtroom, the first step would be to undo the commission’s previous decision, evaluate the real needs of the people of Lincoln County, then decide how to proceed. The Commission’s 2-1 decision to make this call behind closed doors and without listening to the people their decisions impact, only hurts the people they are meant to serve.”
Sheriff Gary Linville said the request for the change was justified and contends the commission made the right decision.
“The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office recently proposed and was approved to exchange office spaces with the Lincoln County Assessor,” Sheriff Linville said. “This proposal was entirely predicated on the unfortunate fact that the current working space of the Sheriff’s Office is not, and has not been for some time, adequate to fulfill the duties required of the Sheriff’s Office. Exchanging spaces with another office was the most cost effective and, frankly, only cost feasible option. As your Sheriff, I absolutely and sincerely have only the best interest for the good citizens of this great county not politics. The proposal I presented, and the position the county commission took, was in the best interest of the county, not the best interest of elected office holders.”
Sheriff Linville said the cost in his eyes is not as extreme as it could otherwise be.
“The projected cost of this proposal is approximately $15,000, and not the exorbitant amounts suggested otherwise, and minimally affects the Assessor’s office,” Sheriff Linville said. “Suggestions made to the contrary are disingenuous and patently untrue. Alternative solutions to creating adequate space for the Sheriff’s office would otherwise be extremely costly to the tax payers of Lincoln County. In an effort to not frivolously expend tax payer money, the most obvious options were explored, ultimately concluding that the least detrimental solution to all parties involved, including and most importantly the tax payers, in which all elected officials work for, was to utilize space already allocated to the county. This proposal, however, has been delayed due to actions taken by the assessor in an effort to maintain the current office spaces, and is directly affecting the citizens of Lincoln County.”
Sheriff Linville said additional space is needed for his office to properly perform its duties.
“This additional space is objectively necessary to the proper fulfillment of Law Enforcement duties, and until the approved exchange of offices takes place, the Sheriff’s Office, and citizens of the county, will continue to be impacted,” Sheriff Linville said. “This delay is costing the county significantly more money than would have otherwise been expended had the Assessor simply have been amenable to the support and success of Law Enforcement, and respected the decision lawfully made by the County Commission.”