HAMLIN — Lincoln County Assessor Jamie Linville and Sheriff Gary Linville aren’t in agreement when it comes to trading office space at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

Sheriff Linville submitted a proposal Nov. 29, 2022, requesting, due to growth and expansion, larger accommodations to better fulfill the duties required of the sheriff’s office.

