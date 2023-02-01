HAMLIN — Lincoln County Assessor Jamie Linville and Sheriff Gary Linville aren’t in agreement when it comes to trading office space at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Sheriff Linville submitted a proposal Nov. 29, 2022, requesting, due to growth and expansion, larger accommodations to better fulfill the duties required of the sheriff’s office.
The proposal also states the office of the sheriff consists of two offices; the Sheriff’s Tax department and the Sheriff’s law enforcement. Sheriff Linville stated in the proposal that, “Given the greater size of the assessor’s physical office and the fewer employees in the assessor’s office, it objectively behooves both offices to exchange current courthouse offices.” He further said this has been going on since he was in the office, to accommodate the sheriff’s office with more space.
He said, “Any move I make is for the public, that is who I work for, the citizens, anything I do is to better this office so that we can better protect the people.’
Christopher Volk from Global Science and Technology submitted an email stating the current assessors network collapses back to a switch located in the assessor’s office. For the new space to be used for his needs, new wiring would need to be installed. A rack, patch panel, switch and data drops would need installed with a data drop running back to the core switch in the boiler room for uplink.
The exact number of drops was not available until a floor plan is established. New wiring for the camera system would be needed as well. Also, the existing cameras would need to be moved and installed. The available area for public access to land books and maps would need to be increased to accommodate the existing books and terminal. The area behind the safety barrier in the sheriff’s space is not large enough for what is needed.
Netranom provided two estimates on Jan. 19, 2023, for costs to Mary Napier in the County Commissions office. The first estimate was for cabling of $15,719.80. The second estimate was for data drops of $13,216.08.
Greg Hensley who has worked in the Assessor’s office for 10 years, provided a floor plan of both offices overlapping. The current Assessor’s office is 1568 square feet. The Sheriff’s office is 1,208 square feet.
Assessor Linville’s Attorneys, Jonah Samples and Randy Saunders with Nelson, Riley and Scarbourgh stated that the amount of money it will require is somewhere in the range of $30,000 to relocate offices.
Samples said, “The Assessor is ready and willing to pursue every legal remedy available but to put it simply he just wants the County Commission to allow him adequate space and resources to perform the duties for the citizens of Lincoln County that elected him to do and respectfully ask that this push for unnecessary and reckless spending be put to bed. The main concern from our perspective is it will be very difficult for the Assessor to perform his duties in a limited space but even getting into that limited space and requiring the retrofitting and rewiring and physically moving the public land books and the map books, I mean literally since the inception of Lincoln County all of the deed books are original and so that needs to be taken care of and that needs to be handled in a way that its safely moved without damage because those are the records and so wanting that switch unnecessarily creates a lot of concern especially when there was very little consideration for how the move would be done.”
He continued, “It was simply the sheriff wanted to move and so we are going to move. It seems it is too fast, and it really was not thought through. Another issue that was brought up at the meeting was a discussion that this move would help resolve issues with mishandled evidence in criminal cases.”
Assessor Linville said, “Look at the size difference between the offices. All the books and equipment will not fit in the Sheriff’s office. If I must go there, they must make it to where I can do my job. This is not a weekend job like they think. They think they are coming in on a Friday night and moving us by Monday morning, and we will be ready. That is not going to happen. This is a huge mess they are creating for themselves, and the taxpayers of Lincoln County are the ones going to suffer. If you disrupt the flow of money into this office, the schools will not be funded, the county will not get any money, and they are playing with fire. The sheriff’s office could be switched with the Chief Deputy’s office to alleviate any safety issues.”
As previously noted for the Lincoln County Commission meeting, the Sheriff’s proposal was approved to start after Feb.28, 2023.