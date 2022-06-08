Assessor Jereme Browning was escorted out of the Lincoln County Courthouse by law enforcement officers on Wednesday after employees reported he appeared to be drunk at work. The sheriff's office is investigating. Browning has resigned.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
1 of 2
A sign on the door of the Lincoln County Assessor's Office on Thursday read "Closed until further notice" after Assessor Jereme Browning was escorted home by police Wednesday.
Submitted photo
Assessor Jereme Browning was escorted out of the Lincoln County Courthouse by law enforcement officers on Wednesday after employees reported he appeared to be drunk at work. The sheriff's office is investigating. Browning has resigned.
HAMLIN – Authorities removed Lincoln County Assessor Jereme Browning from the courthouse and temporarily shut down his office after employees complained he came to work drunk.
Employees walked out, refusing to work for Browning, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Gary Linville and Deputy C.D. Campbell conducted a field sobriety test on Browning after responding about 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, the news release said.
“It was determined to transport assessor Jeremy (sic) Browning to his home and temporarily close the office of the assessor to the public for that day,” the release states.
In a released statement, Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers said he plans to ask for Browning’s resignation as a result of the incident.
“In light of the events today, as outlined in Sheriff Linville’s statement, it’s unfortunately time to ask for Mr. Browning's resignation as Assessor of Lincoln County. It’s my sincere hope that Mr. Browning seeks and receives help for any issues that he may be facing on a personal level, however, my concern as a County Commissioner must be first and foremost with the services provided to the citizens of Lincoln County,” Stowers said.
Before Browning's removal from the courthouse, The Lincoln Journal received a call reporting that workers had walked out and Browning was in the Assessor’s Office alone and intoxicated. When a reporter called the office and asked whether it was open, Browning answered and said it was, but he was the only one there.
A county employee who works daily in the courthouse spoke to The Lincoln Journal on the condition of anonymity, saying all the workers in the Assessor's Office left shortly after Browning arrived, leaving him alone there.
The county worker said Browning appeared to be intoxicated.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating.
In April, authorities arrested Browning on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. The criminal complaint filed at the time detailed an alcohol-fueled altercation with family members. The victim in the incident elected to drop the charges, according to Lincoln County Magistrate Court records.