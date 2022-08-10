HUNTINGTON — As settlement money continues to flow into West Virginia from drug companies accused of creating and fueling the opioid crisis, attorneys continue work on a proposal detailing how the funds will be spent.
Opioid litigation settlements in West Virginia have topped a promised $670 million in recent years, including $10 million from the state’s settlement with McKinsey and Co.; the $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson; and the $161.5 million settlement reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allergan Finance in May.
In February, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced opioid litigation attorneys had created the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding, which outlines how opioid settlement funds can be divided and spent at the state and local level.
The agreement was formed at the directive of a multidistrict litigation panel at the West Virginia Supreme Court, which is overseeing dozens of cases filed against opioid firms in state court, to ensure all opioid litigation funds go toward abating the opioid crisis. It also avoids money being diverted, as with what happened with a large national tobacco settlement years ago.
Cities and counties are in the middle of approving the memorandum, but it is unclear how many have done so as of last week. Morrisey’s office said an update on the memorandum, and possible new opioid settlements, would be coming “soon.”
An update in the progress of the fund came Friday as Morrisey’s office issued a request for proposal seeking the assistance of outside counsel to help in the formation of a nonprofit opioid foundation called for in the memorandum. The proposals are due Aug. 19.
Once a plan is in place, Morrisey had said he plans to ask West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the state Legislature, which would vote on the approval of the special fund.
The proposed West Virginia First program calls for the creation of a private nonprofit opioid foundation with an 11-member board, five of whom will be appointed by Justice and confirmed by the Senate, Morrisey said in February.
The remaining seats will be filled by one member in six regions dividing the state. Morrisey’s office will appoint an executive director with experience in health care, finance and management to run day-to-day operations.
The foundation will receive 72.5% of any settlements or judgments, and 24.5% will be allocated to local governments. The remaining 3% will be held in escrow by the state. Charleston would receive the highest allocation rate at 6.1%, or $6.1 million per $100 million. Smaller towns, like the Village of Barboursville, would receive 0.39%, about $396,000 per $100 million.
Cabell County will receive 3.24% of funds, about $3.2 million per $100 million. The City of Huntington would receive nearly 6%, or $6 million per $100 million. However, Cabell County and Huntington are not eligible to receive settlement funds in the $400 million settlement reached last week due to them carving their own path and going to trial against AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson last year.
The money can be used to develop and promote substance abuse avoidance, research, innovation and education, fund law enforcement efforts and recovery. There is no allocation of what percentage those areas would receive.
In February, there was work to be done to figure out the logistics of how the six local regions will be structured, how the money will flow back and forth and how the state will interact with local governments. Morrisey said at the time the regions will provide a direct stream of money that facilities and programs will receive. The money housed with the foundation will be given through need-based applications.
Morrisey previously said once the plan is put into action, a needs assessment will be conducted over the next year to help empower the panel to decide what is needed within the community.
