PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Dr. Andrea J. Bucklew, Alderson Broaddus University’s provost, has released the president’s, dean’s and honorable mention lists to recognize students for their academic distinction.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must be on the dean’s list at AB for five semesters. Full-time students, who earned a 3.6 or above, are named to the dean’s list. Students who achieved a 3.4 to 3.59 are given honorable mention.
The following area students were named to the lists:
President’s list:
Cabell: Kathryn Adkins.
Dean’s list:
Boone: Mary Griffith.
Cabell: Kathryn Adkins.
Logan: Ally Kirk.
Honorable mention:
Cabell: John Berry.
Lincoln: Tiffany Adams.
Logan: Kristina Ellis.
Mingo: Shawn Marcum