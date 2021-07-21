Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Dr. Andrea J. Bucklew, Alderson Broaddus University’s provost, has released the president’s, dean’s and honorable mention lists to recognize students for their academic distinction.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must be on the dean’s list at AB for five semesters. Full-time students, who earned a 3.6 or above, are named to the dean’s list. Students who achieved a 3.4 to 3.59 are given honorable mention.

The following area students were named to the lists:

President’s list:

Cabell: Kathryn Adkins.

Dean’s list:

Boone: Mary Griffith.

Cabell: Kathryn Adkins.

Logan: Ally Kirk.

Honorable mention:

Cabell: John Berry.

Lincoln: Tiffany Adams.

Logan: Kristina Ellis.

Mingo: Shawn Marcum

