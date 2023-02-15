HUNTINGTON — Applications are now being accepted for the Diversity Leadership Living/Learning Community Student Scholarship, which is intended for incoming freshmen for the 2023-24 academic year.
The scholarship is sponsored by the president’s office and is a unique opportunity for students to live, learn and grow in a supportive and inclusive environment, while developing skills to become effective leaders in promoting diversity and inclusion. Those who receive the award must demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through their involvement in campus activities, community service and leadership roles.
Marshall University Provost Avi Mukherjee says the university is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion on campus and in the community.
“Diversity is not just an ideal to strive for, but a necessity in creating a thriving and inclusive community,” said Mukherjee. “This scholarship recognizes the value of diversity and invests in the future leaders who will shape a more equitable world. I am proud to support this scholarship and the excellent students it helps to be part of the Marshall Family.”
Scholarship awardees will receive total annual Marshall University funded scholarships stackable up to $5,000 (WV residents); $8,500 (Metro residents); or $11,000 (Non-Residents). This scholarship may be used for the total cost of attendance. Full coverage for room and board in Freshman North residence hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus will be provided for one academic year.
To apply for this scholarship, high school students must submit their university application materials by April 14, 2023, for fall 2023 admission. Along with the application, students are required to submit three letters of recommendation, complete the FAFSA form, and attain a cumulative high school GPA of 2.75 or higher. If you are eligible, you must file a state-level application for the West Virginia PROMISE Scholarship by March 1.