Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BLOX Marshall University.jpg

Applications are now being accepted for the Diversity Leadership Living/Learning Community Student Scholarship, which is intended for incoming freshmen for the 2023-24 academic year.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Applications are now being accepted for the Diversity Leadership Living/Learning Community Student Scholarship, which is intended for incoming freshmen for the 2023-24 academic year.

The scholarship is sponsored by the president’s office and is a unique opportunity for students to live, learn and grow in a supportive and inclusive environment, while developing skills to become effective leaders in promoting diversity and inclusion. Those who receive the award must demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through their involvement in campus activities, community service and leadership roles.

Recommended for you