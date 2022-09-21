Applicants sought for Hamlin Town Council vacancy By ROGER ADKINS radkins@hdmediallc.com ROGER ADKINS Sep 21, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — The Town of Hamlin is looking for a civic-minded resident to fill a vacant seat on the town council.Town Clerk Kristy Scraggs said applications for the position are available at the Hamlin Community Building. Applicants must reside within town limits.One of the new council members who was recently elected has moved to a residence outside of town limits. This is the second time in recent memory a seat has been vacated in this manner, Scraggs said.“A few years back, it happened before. We had someone get on council and then move,” she said.Council will review the applications and select candidates for consideration.The individual selected will serve almost a full four-year term, since the new council members began their terms July 1.Scraggs said she believes the right candidate will be civic-minded, someone who is involved in community activities and is willing to volunteer their time to participate in organizing events.“I think it should be someone who will volunteer, someone who will get involved,” Scraggs said.It’s important that candidates understand that being on the council means hearing from town residents when there are problems.“You get calls about all kinds of things. If someone has an issue, often they’ll call someone on the town council,” Scraggs said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGER ADKINS Follow ROGER ADKINS Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS LC Cloggers invade Flatwoods Monster Fest 2022 Miss and Mr. Panther crowned Hoke presides CHURCH LISTINGS Second quarter surge sends Oak Hill past Lincoln County Hamlin man kills 700 plus pound Florida gator LCHS girls battle to share spoils with Warriors Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.