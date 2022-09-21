Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Town of Hamlin is looking for a civic-minded resident to fill a vacant seat on the town council.

Town Clerk Kristy Scraggs said applications for the position are available at the Hamlin Community Building. Applicants must reside within town limits.

