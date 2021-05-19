CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power failed to meet minimum targets approved by West Virginia state utility regulators for the reliability of their electric power systems in 2020, according to an annual reliability report that regulators require utilities to file.
The two subsidiaries of American Electric Power improved in measures of how long and often their power was interrupted last year compared to 2019 but still had worse numbers than they did before they moved in 2014 to a vegetation management system intended to boost reliability, according to the filing with the state Public Service Commission.
The results continue a trend of longer and more frequent outages for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power customers since 2013 that has outpaced national increases in those categories.
Appalachian Power’s System Average Interruption Duration Index, a reliability indicator measuring average yearly duration of outages, was 762.86 minutes when including major event days (instances during which outages exceed the usual averages for a given day, like during severe weather) and 562.55 minutes when excluding them in 2020.
That means Appalachian Power customers were without power for an average of nearly 13 hours during the year, including days when severe weather or other factors drove outage metrics up.
Appalachian Power met its 2020 minimum reliability target for System Average Interruption Frequency Index, a measure of average yearly frequency of outages, noting in the report filed April 30 that the average customer experienced 2.24 outages during the year when excluding major event days.
But Appalachian Power missed its minimum System Average Interruption Duration Index target for the third year in a row and had one of the longest average outage duration measures when excluding major event days in six of the past seven years through 2019, finishing with the highest such average in the country among investor-owned utilities each year from 2014 through 2016.
The company’s latest electric reliability report comes after two ice storms in a five-day span in February caused a peak of 97,000 outages among its customers.
West Virginia topped the country in total outages and percentage of outages for most of the week following the ice storms, according to national outage trackers powered by Data Fusion Solutions and Bluefield Studios LLC, leaving West Virginians struggling to cook food and stay warm.
Wheeling Power failed to meet its System Average Interruption Duration and Frequency indices for the fifth straight year.
The reliability reports indicate that trees or other vegetation outside rights-of-way were the most common cause of outages for all the investor-owned utilities serving West Virginia in 2020.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye noted in an email that outages from all other causes besides trees from outside Appalachian Power rights-of-way have decreased since they began their cycle-based vegetation management program in 2014.
But the company says outages caused by trees from outside their rights-of-way have more than offset improvements made in limiting outages from all other causes over that span.
Moye said a near complete wipeout of the ash tree population in recent years following an infestation of emerald ash borers is one culprit behind the increase in outages caused by trees falling from outside rights-of-way.
“As ash trees die and fall, some fall into our lines,” Moye said, adding that oak and other large trees without visible signs of decay uprooting and falling from well beyond the edge of managed rights-of-way are a problem too. “One way we are working to reduce trees falling on lines from outside our right-of-way is to gain property owner permission to widen rights-of-way on the uphill side of power lines in areas where it makes sense to do so.”
Moye has said tree-caused outages will always be the companies’ greatest reliability challenge and that the cycle-based vegetation management program that the companies began in 2014 has resulted in clearer rights-of-way, in turn helping shorten restoration times.
“These are all ongoing issues that the Commission continues to monitor and evaluate,” Public Service Commission spokeswoman Susan Small said in an email, adding that the commission speaks through its orders and declining further comment.
In 2011, the state Public Service Commission instated rules for electric reliability requirements in response to outages caused by a December 2009 winter storm. Those rules required utilities to submit annual reliability reports listing outage duration and frequency data, number and causes of sustained power interruptions and planned improvements for utilities’ worst-performing circuits.
The Public Service Commission issued an order in March setting new reliability index targets and additional filing requirements for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power and FirstEnergy subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison. The utilities proposed maintaining targets at 2012 levels.
The commission directed the utilities to file petitions for reevaluation of the new targets by May 1, 2024, and propose new, “reasonably achievable” improvement reliability targets to set standards for fewer average outages per year and shorter outage durations.
The utilities last year filed to maintain the existing targets. Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power argued changes in targets would be premature until the first year of new vegetation management programs.
Appalachian Power serves 423,326 customers and Wheeling Power serves 41,690 customers in West Virginia, according to their reliability report.
Mon Power and especially Potomac Edison relayed better results than Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power in their joint 2020 reliability report.
Mon Power, which serves 390,375 customers in Northern and Central West Virginia, achieved all of its minimum reliability targets, while Potomac Edison, which serves 145,497 customers in the Eastern Panhandle, achieved its optimal targets for System Average Interruption Duration and Frequency indices.
But those two indices were still higher in 2020 for Mon Power when excluding major event days than they were in 2013, the year prior to Mon Power and Potomac Edison implementing their enhanced vegetation management program.
“Severe weather has posed the greatest challenge,” FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye said in an email, recalling that Mon Power’s service territory experienced unprecedented rainfall and ground saturation in 2018 and 2019, leading to uprooted trees, tree-related outages and ripple effects that Mon Power still sees, like eroded hillsides.
Boye noted that Mon Power’s service territory is more rural than Potomac Edison’s and poses additional tree exposure and off-road facility challenges.