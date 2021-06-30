HAMLIN — Billy Edmonds has long held a fascination with antiques.
So when Edmonds’ son, Billy Edmonds Jr., offered to help him open a shop in Hamlin he emphatically said yes.
“He said ‘dad if you come down here, I’ll help you open you an antique shop down here,” Edmonds said. “Of course, that was my language, you know, when he mentioned antiques. So I told him we’ll try it and see what happens. I enjoy just being around antiques, I love antiques.”
Edmonds, 76, moved back to West Virginia to be with his son just three months ago — a move he never planned to make. He had retired to Texas after a life of working in various positions.
“My son had been after me ever since my wife died to come down here,” Edmonds said. “But I told him I liked Texas because I went there to retire.”
Edmonds said the loss of his wife to cancer in 2018 and a car accident a few months later that left him with various injuries is what ultimately drove his decision when looking at what the rest of his life would hold for him.
“She died in February, and I had my accident in October,” Edmonds said. “And so I was laid up for months, I broke a vertebrae in my neck and busted both shoulders. I’ve worked hard all my life, I worked two and three jobs all my life, had my own businesses several times.”
Edmonds said the shop’s name, “Pappy’s Antiques and Collectables,” came from his grandchildren. Incidentally, Edmonds’ business was opened five weeks ago on the same corner as his granddaughter’s business “All That N More.”
“The kids all call me pappy,” Edmonds said. “That’s how I got my name for the store. I was going to call it ‘Dad and Son’s Antiques’ or something along that line because Billy helps me all the time. He said the kids wanted to call it ‘Pappy’s Antiques and Collectables,’ and I said if that’s what they want, then that’s what we’ll be.”
Pappy’s Antiques and Collectables offers a variety of items, from vintage typewriters to old-fashioned soda bottles. Edmonds also said he is always looking to purchase items.
“We started buying stuff,” Edmonds said. “We got everything bought up in about a month and a half.”
Edmonds said he just enjoys meeting new people and sharing his love of antiques with others.
“You have to take everything one day at a time,” Edmonds said. “I think we’re doing pretty good to just get started. It’s fun. You really meet a lot of wonderful people.”
Edmonds is originally from West Virginia, but spent most of his adult life working in Illinois.
“I was born and raised in West Virginia but not here,” Edmonds said. “I’m from down in Mason County, down there next to Point Pleasant. When I was 16 I went to Chicago, and I was there 55 years working and trying to raise my family.”
Edmonds said his roots in West Virginia is what drives him to want to see the small towns like Hamlin grow again.
“We want to try to bring this town back to life,” Edmonds said. “We want to do something where we can get more things going to help the town out. At one time they said this was a booming town, but now I call it a little Mayberry town.”
Pappy’s Antiques and Collectables is open six days per week, being closed on Sundays. Edmonds said he is usually in from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. He said they currently accept cash and PayPal for payments, and are working to accommodate credit card payments.