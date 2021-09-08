Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN – The annual Hamlin Arts and Crafts street fair, originally scheduled for Sept. 25, has been postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 infections across Lincoln County.

The announcement was made Sept. 8 on the Hometown Hamlin Facebook page.

“Due to the increasing COVID infection rate in Lincoln County, we are forced to postpone the Street Fair, which was originally planned for September 25th,” the statement said.

The event is tentatively rescheduled for May 21, 2022. All registered vendors will also receive email notification of the change.

When the announcement was made Sept. 8, Lincoln County was red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map with 174 active cases of COVID-19.

