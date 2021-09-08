Annual Hamlin street fair postponed By NANCY PEYTON npeyton@hdmediallc.com Nancy Peyton Author email Sep 8, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMLIN – The annual Hamlin Arts and Crafts street fair, originally scheduled for Sept. 25, has been postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 infections across Lincoln County.The announcement was made Sept. 8 on the Hometown Hamlin Facebook page.“Due to the increasing COVID infection rate in Lincoln County, we are forced to postpone the Street Fair, which was originally planned for September 25th,” the statement said.The event is tentatively rescheduled for May 21, 2022. All registered vendors will also receive email notification of the change.When the announcement was made Sept. 8, Lincoln County was red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map with 174 active cases of COVID-19. HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Annual Hamlin street fair postponed Huntington dominates Hurricane 38-0 LINCON COUNTY RECORDS Ripley at Lincoln County game chosen as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week Lincoln County High School cheerleaders LC cross country competes in two early season meets Knights rout Riverside CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.