ALUM CREEK — An Alum Creek man faces sexual abuse and assault charges following an investigation that began in 2018.
According to multiple criminal complaints, Trooper T.A. Chaffin of the West Virginia State Police began the sexual abuse investigation in November 2020 for events spanning from 2018 to then.
Terry Martin, 63 of Alum Creek, reportedly touched the victim inappropriately on multiple occasions beginning when the victim was eight years old according to the complaints.
One complaint states the accused entered the backseat of the vehicle he was operating. The accused then reportedly removed the victim’s pants before touching them.
Another complaint states the accused again reportedly touched the victim while in a vehicle operated by the accused. On this occasion, the victim’s pants were unbuttoned rather than removed completely.
In another complaint, police report the victim had been sleeping in a bedroom at the accused’s residence. The victim was reportedly awoken by the accused spreading their legs before he began touching them inappropriately.
Martin faces two counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault. Martin was originally being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond. However, this was later changed to a 10 percent cash surety, which was posted.
