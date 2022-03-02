ALUM CREEK — The Alum Creek Lions Club hosted its annual dinner for local volunteer firefighters during its meeting Feb. 21.
Members from the Alum Creek and Morrisvale Volunteer Fire Departments were in attendance for dinner and to answer questions from club members.
Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim Oldaker said he was glad for the opportunity to connect with community members.
“We thank the Lions Club for inviting us down,” Oldaker said. “It’s quite uncommon that we get to see a lot of members of the community when something’s not burning or something’s not tore up or they’re not halfway underwater.”
The Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department was first organized in 1963, with the Lions Club purchasing the first truck and building the combination fire station and community room.
The dinner is held each year to show gratitude for the continually growing department, which now has three stations.
Members of the Morrisvale Volunteer Fire Department were also invited as a thank you for their assistance in flood recovery efforts last year.
Doug Estep of the Morrisvale Volunteer Fire Department said his department has grown exponentially since it was first formed.
“We’ve been very fortunate” Estep said. “We were founded in 1981 and at that time what we hoped to do when we first started was to get a portable box of hose. Well they said you can’t do that, you have to have a fire truck and a building to put it in. Since that time we’ve got two buildings, two stations, and 10 pieces of apparatus.”
Both Oldaker and Estep talked about issues with recruitment and current bills before the West Virginia legislature dealing with funding for volunteer fire departments.
