Edgar Hannah (center) was presented with the “Citizen of the Year” award by the Alum Creek Lions Club last week.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

The Alum Creek Lion’s Club presented the 2023 Alum Creek Citizen of the Year Award to Edgar Hannah.

David Means said, “Mr. Hannah is always quick to help in the community. He is a great guy.”

