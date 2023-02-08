Alum Creek Lion’s Club names 'Citizen of the Year' By AMY ADKINS aadkins@hdmediallc.com Feb 8, 2023 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Edgar Hannah (center) was presented with the “Citizen of the Year” award by the Alum Creek Lions Club last week. Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Alum Creek Lion’s Club presented the 2023 Alum Creek Citizen of the Year Award to Edgar Hannah.David Means said, “Mr. Hannah is always quick to help in the community. He is a great guy.” Voting boxes were distributed around the local businesses in the Alum Creek area which lasted for two weeks. Alum Creek residents were given two weeks to make nominations for the award.The Lion’s Club has sponsored this program since 1986. Hannah was not available for comment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Marshall Artists Series celebrates Black History Month with multi-media show by Lady D Stowers switches party affiliation Officials have opposing views regarding office moves Alum Creek Lion’s Club names 'Citizen of the Year' 911 presents new equipment to law enforcement BACK IN TIME Southern releases fall 2022 dean's list DAY-BY-DAY Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.