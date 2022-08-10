Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Alum Creek car show
Alum Creek community members give a vehicle a push at a past car show. The Alum Creek Lions Club is planning a duck race and a car show this summer.

 Submitted photo

ALUM CREEK — The Alum Creek Lions Club Duck Race has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11.

The club’s third-annual Duck Race will take place at 6 p.m. at Waterways Waterpark in Julian, club spokeswoman Mandy Ross said.

