ALUM CREEK — The Alum Creek Lions Club Duck Race has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11.
The club’s third-annual Duck Race will take place at 6 p.m. at Waterways Waterpark in Julian, club spokeswoman Mandy Ross said.
The ducks will be launched from the water slide, which is a perfect way to start the race, Ross said.
The first-place winner will receive $1,000, with $250 going to second place and $100 to third, Ross said.
The next fundraiser, the club’s annual car show on Aug. 13 at Alum Creek Lions Park, will draw up to 500 people, Ross said. Each year, contestants enter about 100 cars in the show. Trophies are awarded for the top 50.
The event also includes The Maggie Graley Memorial Pig-Calling Contest, games, and an auction, Ross said. There will be a potluck dinner and pig roast after the car show. There will also be 50/50 raffles and door prizes.
The event is almost like a community homecoming, she said.
The car show has been a club tradition since 1982.
Registration for the car show begins at 8:30 a.m.
Sponsors of the car show include Hatfield Insurance, David Smith Auto Body, Runyan’s Pennzoil, Evans Insurance, Ferguson, STARR Oil Change, and Chick-Fil-A.
The club relies on money from renting their clubhouse on Coal River Road for events, but that has slowed in the past couple of years because of COVID, Ross said. Funds raised from the Duck Race and other events help make ends meet, she said.
The club maintains their building, as well as a park that includes a playground and a launch ramp along the Coal River for canoes and kayaks.
“Most of what we raise really goes toward helping us maintain the Alum Creek Lions Club Park and our building. Financially, it’s a lot to keep up for us,” Ross said.
The club works hard to make their fundraisers fun community events.
“We do a lot of things that are fun for the community but also help us raise money,” Ross said.
The annual critter dinner on Dec. 5 has been a club favorite for at least 30 years, Ross said. People bring various wild game dishes, along with other curious cuisines for braver carnivores. The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.
