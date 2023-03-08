All-Area Band members chosen Lincoln Journal Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Lincoln County High School Region 5 Black Diamond band students. Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — Several Lincoln County High School band members were chosen to play in the Region 5 Black Diamond All-Area Band.Alto sax — Eleana GillenwaterTenor sax — Julian Bell and Alexis JohnstonBari sax — Michael StanleyTrombone — Jarvis HoltonTrumpet — Amber Vance, Jaidyn Adams, Nevaeh Adkins and Mason Gross French horn — Kayty BennettClarinet — Haleigh CoburnFlute — Madi McCallister, Anneliese McCloud and Rory WattsTuba — Trenton BenwellPercussion — Peri Bowen, Annamarie Davis, Darren Farley and Levi McGhee Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Musical Instruments Recommended for you Latest News Inflation Reduction Act Funding for Climate-Smart Agriculture Lincoln County Records CHURCH LISTINGS Cutoff date announced for NRCS LACKEY: Meandering DAY-BY-DAY LCHS CTE students receive training BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.