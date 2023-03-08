Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

band

Lincoln County High School Region 5 Black Diamond band students.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — Several Lincoln County High School band members were chosen to play in the Region 5 Black Diamond All-Area Band.

Alto sax — Eleana Gillenwater

Tags

Recommended for you