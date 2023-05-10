Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be cautious of Medicare scams that seek to steal personal and sensitive information.

Scammers are known to pose as a Medicare representative or an affiliate and ask for bank account, credit card, Medicare and/or Social Security information, and in some instances seek payment for the consumer’s newly issued Medicare card.

