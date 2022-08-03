HAMLIN — A federal program could help Lincoln County residents acquire affordable internet service.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is funded by the Federal Communications Commission. It provides up to $30 a month for internet service and up to $100 a month discount for a laptop, desktop, or tablet purchased through a participating provider.
Armstrong in Hamlin has a basic internet package that costs $34, Chief Executive Officer Brian Vance said at a recent meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education.
A household is eligible if one member meets any of the following criteria:
Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.
Participates in certain assistance programs, including SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline.
Is approved for free or reduced lunch, the school breakfast program, or the USDA Community Eligibility Provision. Lincoln County Schools participates in the USDA Community Eligibility Program and recently sent out proof of enrollment letters to parents.
Received a PELL grant during the current award year.
Meets the criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income program.
To enroll in the program, go to acpbenefit.org to complete an online application or print out a mail-in application.
Once approved, you have to contact your local provider and select an eligible plan to apply for the discount. Vance said the program is available to Armstrong customers.
Some providers may ask you to fill out a separate application.
For more information, call 877-384-2575 or visit fcc.gov/acp.