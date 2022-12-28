Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A bench overlooking the peaceful Ohio River at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington will give people a place to reflect on those who lost their lives while experiencing homelessness, the same battle visitors are fighting.

The bench was dedicated on Dec. 21 as part of Huntington’s first in-person Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, a national event held annually on the first day of winter. The shortest day and longest night of the year, it was a stark reminder for those without permanent housing of the struggles they face until spring arrives in late March.

