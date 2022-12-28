A memorial bench is dedicated with a plaque that reads, “In Memory of those who have experienced homelessness” during Harmony House’s 2022 Homeless Persons Memorial Day on Wednesday at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A bench overlooking the peaceful Ohio River at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington will give people a place to reflect on those who lost their lives while experiencing homelessness, the same battle visitors are fighting.
The bench was dedicated on Dec. 21 as part of Huntington’s first in-person Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, a national event held annually on the first day of winter. The shortest day and longest night of the year, it was a stark reminder for those without permanent housing of the struggles they face until spring arrives in late March.
Brittany Ochoa, non-congregate shelter site supervisor at Harmony House, said anyone working for the nonprofit knows the clients’ favorite clothes, colors, books and hobbies. Ochoa has a story about each, some of which she shared Wednesday. To her they were more than clients, they were friends.
“I brought all these things up because they were just like me and you,” she said. “They were greater than their circumstances, and a lot of these little details get lost in the processes that they have to go through.”
Homelessness was deemed a national epidemic in the mid-1980s. Four decades later, it’s become normal to see a person sleeping on the streets.
The National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council have used the first day of winter since 1990 to remember those who died during the year without housing.
The groups have been national advocates for the fight against homelessness, claiming housing as a basic human right and calling for all levels of government to invest in low-incoming housing.
The day of remembrance is also commemorated locally by groups such as Harmony House, the lead agency of a homeless coalition fighting for the same things on a local level.
For the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Wednesday’s event was a reflection of 43 lives lost in the last year. Some were unhoused at the time of their death and others were formerly unhoused but don’t have people in their lives to remember them.
Marissa Clark, assistant director of Harmony House, said the event reminded her of how vital community is. She said the organization wanted a calm and quiet location where a person could come to reflect on the community and those who make it come to life.
“Each year we take this time to read the names of those that we’ve lost,” she said. “Each year I naively hoped that the loss would feel less severe, but it never does.”
Amanda Coleman, executive director of Harmony House, said Wednesday night about 100 people in Huntington would spend the night outside. She said the event went beyond remembering those who died; it also draws attention to the injustice that is homelessness and to spur community action.
“There are things that each of us can do day to day to improve the lives of those experiencing homelessness,” she said. “And there are also things that we can ask our elected representatives to do to help those experiencing homelessness and to help prevent homelessness from continuing to happen.”
Reading a proclamation on behalf of the City of Huntington, Councilwoman Sarah Walling declared Wednesday to be Homeless Persons Memorial Day. The proclamation encourages residents to support all local efforts to eliminate homelessness in their areas.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.