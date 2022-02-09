HAMLIN — West Virginia’s Adult Education program is currently enrolling students for its free services offered in Lincoln County.
The program offers adults a variety of educational services including high school equivalency diploma readiness, TABE assessment, ACT prep, career and life skills, Microsoft Office certification, basic understanding of several subjects and more.
“This can be for anybody,” said Chanda Perry, the adult education instructor in Lincoln County. “This applies to anyone who wants to come in and do this. We have basic computer skills, called computer essentials. Money essentials, which is about budgeting, loans, credit, things like that. Work essentials, which is how to get a job, how to keep a job. We offer customer service certification, work ethic certification and hospitality certification. Another thing we do is Intuit QuickBooks certification, Microsoft Office specialist and a program that is called IC3 Digital Literacy.”
Perry said the center is also offering some newer programs.
“We’re offering a program called CSM Learn,” Perry said. “It is a free program to earn for West Virginia Community and Technical Colleges, it earns you three free math credits which will meet your initial entry math requirement. With that program, it also focuses on advanced literacy skills, real-world problem-solving skills, time management and self-discipline and self-advocacy — the belief in your ability to be successful.”
Perry said there are also programs focused on improving individual skills to prepare people for entering the workforce.
“We also have something called career pathways and integrated education and training programs,” Perry said. “And what that focuses on is employability skills. If somebody is wanting to go into construction, or somebody is wanting to do something in the medical field we build a program that reinforces their academic skills — reading, writing, math — critical thinking skills, interpersonal skills, and communication.”
Perry said a common misconception about her work is that only high school equivalency is offered. However, the West Virginia Adult Education program is free and available to anyone and includes a multitude of courses.
“I’ve had people come in that are in their 60s who just want to know how to work on a laptop,” Perry said. “They can enroll. This is not just for people getting their high school equivalency, this is just a free service to the community that helps people move forward in whatever direction they are seeking. They can even already have their high school diploma, that doesn’t matter.”
Perry said virtual options are also offered for all courses for anyone who cannot attend in person.
“If somebody can’t come in person, we can set them up for distance learning,” Perry said. “All of these are computer-based programs.”
For more information about West Virginia Adult Education and for a list of class sites in each county, visit www.wvadulted.com.
The center in Lincoln County is located at 353 Walnut St., Suite 101 in Hamlin. Perry’s class hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on how to enroll in Lincoln County, contact Perry at chanda.perry@wvesc.org or by calling 304-824-7760.
Lincoln County Adult Education can also be found on Facebook.