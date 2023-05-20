Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Representative David Adkins, right, presents checks to Lincoln County Commissioners Josh Stowers and Phoebe Harless for Big Ugly Community Center, McCorkle Community Center and Lincoln County Little League Ballfield

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN – Representative David Adkins presented three checks to various organizations at the recent Lincoln County Commission meeting Thursday.

Adkins presented $5,000 checks to the Big Ugly Community Center and the McCorkle Community Center, and a $1,500 check to Lincoln County Little League Ballfield. This money was from the Local Economic Assistance Grant.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

