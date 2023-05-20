Representative David Adkins, right, presents checks to Lincoln County Commissioners Josh Stowers and Phoebe Harless for Big Ugly Community Center, McCorkle Community Center and Lincoln County Little League Ballfield
HAMLIN – Representative David Adkins presented three checks to various organizations at the recent Lincoln County Commission meeting Thursday.
Adkins presented $5,000 checks to the Big Ugly Community Center and the McCorkle Community Center, and a $1,500 check to Lincoln County Little League Ballfield. This money was from the Local Economic Assistance Grant.
Under public comment, members of the Harts community spoke about the need for the Harts Community Center’s roof to be repaired after it sustained damage from the windstorm in April.
The Lincoln County Commission also approved the closure of the Estate of Lucian T. Jones, the petition to close Brumfield Avenue and a portion of an alley withing the L.H. Cammack Addition in Harts for the location of a new Dollar General.
In other Commission business:
Kris Johnson from Appalachian tire presented a document with pricing for County vehicles
Assessor Jamie Linville for the Commission to set a meeting with Boone County about the County Line being moved
County Clerk Kristy Scraggs moving or replacing the mail machine and addressing courthouse repairs
Camp Lakeview Upper Mud River Dam and Dave Roberts with the WVU Extension
To change next meeting to June 15, at 6:30
To re-open the Estate of Anna Lou Bell for the sole purpose of having property deeds written to reflect survivorship among her children and appoint Mary Mullins as Adminstratrix of thus stated estate.
To approve the inner office budget revision in the office of the Assessor transferring $763.43 from Salary & Wages line item to Travel
To approve the agreement between the Department of Arts, Culture and History for an on behalf of Archives and History for and on behalf of the Records Management and Preservation Board and the Lincoln County Commission and give Josh Stowers, President authorization to sign thus stated document
To approve the resignation of Michelle Clay as Deputy Clerk in the Office of the Circuit Clerk effective May 15