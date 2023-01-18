HAMLIN — Amy Adkins joined the Lincoln Journal staff as a full-time news reporter on Jan. 9 after HD Media transferred Roger Adkins to a statehouse reporter position with the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Amy has served as a contracted photographer with the publication for nearly a decade and brings local familiarity and a lifetime of living in Lincoln County to the position.
“Amy has been a consistent contributor to the Lincoln Journal since HD Media purchased it and the Lincoln Sentinel two years ago,” said Weekly Managing Editor Phil Perry. “After working with Amy during that time, I identified traits that make a good reporter. She is smart, curious and intuitive with writing skills that make her a good fit for an important role in her hometown.”
A lifetime resident of the Hamlin area, Amy Adkins is a graduate of the since consolidated Hamlin High School and she attended Marshall University where she studied pre-law.
