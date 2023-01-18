Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Amy Adkins

HAMLIN — Amy Adkins joined the Lincoln Journal staff as a full-time news reporter on Jan. 9 after HD Media transferred Roger Adkins to a statehouse reporter position with the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Amy has served as a contracted photographer with the publication for nearly a decade and brings local familiarity and a lifetime of living in Lincoln County to the position.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

