Calvin Coolidge
1923-29
n Republican — Vice president: Charles Gates Dawes
n He was born July 4, 1872 in Plymouth, Vermont; died January 5, 1933, at home in North Hampton, Massachusetts of a heart attack and was buried on a Plymouth, Vermont in Plymouth Notch Cemetery on a hillside.
n He married Grace Anna Goodhue Coolidge and they had two children.
n He attended Amherst College. He was a lawyer, Mayor of North Hampton, MA, Governor of MA, Lt. Gov. of MA, City solicitor, Clerk of Courts.
n He was a silent Vermont Yankee, became America’s 30th President on August 3, 1923, when Warren Harding died in San Francisco. “Silent Cal” was given the oath of office by his father, a notary public, as he stood before a kerosene lamp with his hand on the family Bible.
n He was an isolationist who pushed for a policy of rigid economy in government operations and reduction in taxes. He vetoed soldiers’ bonus and pension bills and other measures involving large expenditures. However, toward the close of his term, he got approval of funds for Mississippi River flood control and construction of the Boulder Canyon Dam on the Colorado River.
n He became very popular and was re-elected in 1924 with 54% of the vote as he ran against Democrat John W. Davis and Progressive-Socialist Party Sen. La Follette.
n He was known for his dry wit and frugality of words and helped greatly to get a treaty among all nations to forego war as an instrument of national policy. Relations with Latin America were improved by conferences and treaties.
n He firmly declined to be nominated by his party for a second elective term in 1928 and, while vacationing in the Black Hills of South Dakota, issued his most famous statement: “I do not choose to run for president in 1928.”
n By the time the Great Depression hit the country, he was in retirement.