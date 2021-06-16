George H. W. Bush 1989 — 1993 Republican; his vice president was J. Danforth Quale.
n Born June 12, 1924 in Milton, Massachusetts; died November 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas.
n Buried at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, College Station, TX, December 6, 2018
n He was married to Barbara Pierce Bush and they had six children.
He attended Yale University and was a congressman, US Ambassador of the US; Ambassador to China, Vice president & Director of the CIA.
n His campaign slogans to build a “kinder and gentler nation” and to allow “no new taxes” ushered the vice-president into the White House in 1988.
n He became a seaman 2nd cl. And eventually the youngest Navy pilot to receive wings. During WW II, he flew 58 combat missions and received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his bravery after being shot down at sea.
n In 1945, he married Barbara Pierce and began what would become a family of six. It was also in 1945 that he entered Yale University, where he studied economics.
n After graduating from Yale, he began a career in the west Texas oil industry and also decided to run for congressional office. His father had been a senator from Connecticut and Bush became a representative from Texas. He served high-level Republican and federal posts, including director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
n After Bush lost a bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 1980, he accepted Ronald Reagan’s invitation to serve as vice-president. He served for eight years.
n In 1988, he was elected president. In 1990, he agreed to a tax increase, contradicting his famous “read my lips — no new taxes” creed.
n Bush oversaw allied military success in the Persian Gulf War in 1991, freeing Kuwait from Iraqi control.
n He presided over the downfall of communism in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe and negotiated deep arms cuts with Russian leader Boris Yeltsin. But an economic recession cut deeply into Bush’s popularity as he faced a re-election challenge by Democrat Bill Clinton.