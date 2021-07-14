John Quincy Adams
1825-1829
A Democrat and the sixth president
- His vice president was John C. Calhoun
- Born July 11, 1767 in Braintree, Massachusetts
- Died Feb. 23, 1848 in Washington, D. C. and buried at United First Parish Church, Quincy, Massachusetts.
- He married Louisa Catherine Johnson Adams and they had four children.
- He attended Harvard College; he was a lawyer, Minister to Prussia, Secretary of State, Minister to the Netherlands.
- He was the first son of a president to serve in this nation’s highest office, and his career and viewpoints were to parallel that of his illustrious father. Washington made him minister to Portugal and then to Prussia. He served in the Massachusetts legislature and was elected a US senator from his home state in 1803.
He resigned from the Senate in 1808 to teach rhetoric at Harvard. He was minister to Russia under Madison, then minister to England and secretary of state under Monroe. He negotiated the Florida Purchase and helped write the “Monroe Doctrine”.
- As secretary of state, he was considered the political heir to the presidency, but the old ways of choosing a president were changed in 1824 to allow for selection by popular choice.
- In the first election, where election was a personal contest, Andrew Jackson won the most popular and electoral votes of the four candidates in the race, but the House of Representatives chose Adams. Jackson’s following developed into the Democratic party, largely an outgrowth of the earlier Republican party of Jefferson. Supporters of John Adams and Henry Clay were known as the Whig Party.
- Southern congressmen passed a “gag rule” in 1836 providing that the House automatically table petitions against slavery. Adams tirelessly fought the rule for eight years until finally he obtained its repeal.
- Jackson came back in 1828 to ruin Adams’ try for a second term. However, his political career was not over, and he was elected to Congress and served nine consecutive terms before dying July 26, 1848 in the Speaker’s Room of the House of Representative after a stroke.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles editor.