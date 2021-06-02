Andrew Jackson
1829 — 1837n Born 1967 in Washington, SC; died June 8, 1845 at the Hermitage, Nashville, TN; buried at The Hermitage, TN.
n He married Rachel Donelson Jackson and they had one child.
n He had no college education. He was a lawyer, Governor of the Territory of Florida and a US Senator. His vice presidents were John C. Calhoun and Martin Van Buren.
n The United States’ 7th president was a product of western pioneering who came to the White House after a career as a soldier and statesman. He was Andrew Jackson.
n He was the first man elected from Tennessee to the House of Representatives and served briefly in the U.S. Senate. He was also governor of Tennessee, a Supreme Court judge in Tennessee and the first territorial governor of Florida.
n Jackson helped draft the Constitution of Tennessee and went to the Senate at the age of 30, only to be made a judge at 31 years of age.
n State political factors rallied around Jackson and by 1828, enough had joined “Old Hickory” to win numerous state elections and control of the federal government in Washington.
n Jackson, as president, openly rewarded his supporters with offices and declared “to the victors belong the spoils,” from which came the term “spoils system.” The system was not new, but the frank admission of it was.
n When John Calhoun, his vice-president, advocated refusal by South Carolina to pay tariff duties and talked secession, Jackson defied his partisan friends and declared he would enforce the law with the army if necessary. Calhoun resigned and was sent to the Senate where he fought for secession. Only a compromise by Henry Clay, a western Whig, kept it from happening.
n Jackson’s views won approval from the American electorate and, in 1832, he received more than 56% of the popular vote and almost five times as many electoral votes as Clay.
n The Senate made him mad when it refused to confirm his nomination of Martin Van Buren as minister to England. Jackson threatened to “smash them” and tapped Van Buren to be his vice-president. He succeeded to the presidency when “Old Hickory” retired to the Hermitage, where he died in June 1845.