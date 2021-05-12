John Fitzgerald Kennedy/1961 — 1963
He was the first Catholic in White House. Born May 29, 1917 in Brookline, Massachusetts; died November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas and buried in Arlington National Cemetery, VA, which has an Eternal light at his grave site, by a gunshot as his motorcade toured the streets by the Texas Textbook Depository building. Lee Harvey Oswald stood in the window and was charged with the murder of the President.
Kennedy married Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy; they had three children.
He graduated Harvard University, was in the military, a journalist, author & US Senator; a Democrat. His vice president was Lyndon B. Johnson from Texas, who was his successor when he was killed.
He was the youngest man ever to be elected president and was the youngest to die in that office, after serving just a little more than 1,000 days.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1941, at the start of the Second World War and commanded a PT boat in the South Pacific; came back from the war to go into politics and become a U.S. representative from the Boston area and later a senator from Massachusetts by defeating Henry Cabot Lodge.
While recovering from back surgery in 1955, he wrote “Profiles in Courage,” which won the Pulitzer Prize in history.
In 1956, Kennedy almost won the Democratic nomination for vice president. Four years later, he was a first-ballot nominee for president.
He was elected after a highly-publicized television debate with the Republican nominee, Richard Milhouse Nixon.
During his first months in office, the first of two Cuban crises occurred — an unsuccessful invasion by Cuban exiles of the homeland in what was to become known as the “Bay of Pigs” invasion. The second crisis came when air reconnaissance revealed in 1962 that Russia was trying to install nuclear missiles in Cuba.
The president ordered a blockade of the island and demanded Russia remove its missiles and reduce military forces there.
The Peace Corps was established during the Kennedy administration, and a nuclear test ban treaty was signed.
