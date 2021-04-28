George Washington 1789-1797
Born February 22, 1732 in Westmoreland County, VA; died December 14, 1799 in Mount Vernon, VA of a throat infection, after contracting a cold while riding about his estates.
He married Martha Dandridge Custis Washington and had two children.
He did not attend college; He was a planter, farmer, soldier, represented VA in the Continental Congress and was a surveyor.
His vice president was John Adams.
George was called the father of his country. At 16, he helped survey Shenandoah lands for Lord Fairfax. He was commissioned a lieutenant colonel in 1754, fought the first skirmishes at what grew into the French and Indian War. He even had two horses shot out from under him during that conflict.
After the French and Indian War, Washington managed his lands around Mt. Vernon and served in the Virginia House of Burgesses.
Because of his experience in the French and Indian War, Washington was named commander-in-chief of the Continental Army when the Second Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia in May of 1775. He assumed command of his hill-trained troops on July 3, 1775, at Cambridge, Massachusetts. Washington would lead them six long years before winning the war.
After the war, he hoped to retire, but Virginia sent him to the Constitutional Convention where he was president of that body. When the new Constitution was ratified, the electoral college unanimously elected Washington the country’s first president.
He did not infringe upon the policy-making powers that he felt the Constitution gave Congress, but the determination of foreign policy became predominately a presidential concern. European relations, federal court problems and the like were often solved peaceably only because all factions respected Washington as wise, just and fair.
After two terms as president, he retired to Mt. Vernon, only to be recalled to Philadelphia in 1798 when war with France was expected. He devoted time to reorganizing America’s small army.