Ulysses S. Grant — Republican
1869-1877
Born April 27, 1822 in Point Pleasant, Ohio; died July 23, 1885 in Mount McGregor, New York; buried in Grant's Tomb, New York, New York.Married to Julia Boggs Dent Grant; had four children; attended United States Military Academy of West Point. He was a farmer, businessman, army officer, secretary of war.His vice presidents were Schyler Colfax and Henry Wilson.Ulysses Simpson Grant, a commander of the Union Army during the Civil War, became the 18th president of the United States.Grant was back in the Army when the Civil War broke out and the governor of Illinois appointed him to command an unruly volunteer regiment. He easily got his regiment in fighting shape and in no time had obtained the rank of brigadier general of volunteers.He fought in Missouri and Kentucky before leading battles that resulted in the capture of Fort Henry and Fort Donelson, where he enunciated his terms for "unconditional surrender."In 1863, he took Vicksburg and Chattanooga, receiving the thanks of Congress and promotion to lieutenant general and commander of the northern forces. During the next two years, he fought with Lee at the Wilderness, Spottsylvania, Cold Harbor and Petersburg, took Richmond, and forced Lee's surrender at Appomattox.He tried to run the president's office as he did his army office. He even brought part of his staff to the White House.Grant accepted handsome presents from admirers, and two of them, Jay Gould and James Fisk, almost got him and the country into a lot of trouble. They tried to corner the market in gold, but President Grant ordered the secretary of the treasury to sell enough gold to wreck their plans.Grant was re-elected in 1872, and the general's friends in the Republican party came to be known proudly as "The Old Guard."After retiring from the presidency, Grant toured the world and almost won re-nomination in 1880. He suffered business failures and turned to writing to restore his fortune and support his family.He died July 23, 1885, of throat cancer. He was buried in a magnificent tomb on Riverside Drive in New York City.