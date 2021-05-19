William H. Harrison 1841-1841 — Born Feb. 9,
1773 in Berkeley, Virginia; he caught pneumonia during inaugural ceremonies and died April 4, 1841 in Washington, D. C.; buried in North Bend, Oklahoma
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
1773 in Berkeley, Virginia; he caught pneumonia during inaugural ceremonies and died April 4, 1841 in Washington, D. C.; buried in North Bend, Oklahoma
Compiled By Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.