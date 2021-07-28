Herbert Clark Hoover
1929-1933 Republican
- Born Aug. 10, 1874, in West Ranch, Iowa
- Died Oct. 20, 1964, after a lengthy illness, in New York, New York
- Buried at the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site, West Branch, Iowa
- Married Lou Henry Hoover and had two children
- Attended Stanford University, and was an engineer, military man, secretary of commerce and US food administrator
Herbert Clark Hoover, who had been Warren Harding’s secretary of commerce, brought to the presidency an unparalleled reputation of public service as an engineer, administrator and humanitarian.
He was in England when the World War I broke out, and it was mainly through his efforts that aid was given to war-devastated Belgium.
President Wilson appointed him US food administrator when this country entered the war. Later, he organized great food relief projects in Europe.
Recognized as a world leader, he easily defeated Gov. Alfred E. Smith of New York, the Democratic choice, in an election that saw the largest total vote up to that time.
He was not to remain popular long because, in the financial fall of 1929, when the spiraling stock market suddenly faltered, the US found itself in the Great Depression.
The Reconstruction Finance Corp. and Federal Home Loan Bank were set up, and the Farm Loan Bank was expanded in an effort to stem the Depression. But things only got worse. Although Hoover kept saying that people must not suffer from hunger or cold, he also felt caring for them must be primarily a local and voluntary responsibility.
Hoover listed a long time after he left office and it was not until 1947, when President Harry Truman called him out of retirement, that he got involved in government again. This time, he was coordinator of a European food program. He also became chairman of the Commission on Organization of the Executive Branch of Government, better known as the Hoover Commission.