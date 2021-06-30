George W. Bush, Republican
2001-2008
Vice president: Dick Cheney
- Born July 6, 1946 in New Haven Connecticut, son of the late Barbara Pierce Bush & George H.W. Bush (the 41st President of the United States of America); married Laura Welch Bush and had two children.
- He attended Yale & Harvard Universities; a businessman, Owner of major league baseball team and Governor of Texas.
- He was elected America’s 43rd president on November 2000 to one of the closest races in United State’s history. It was only the second time that a president’s son was chosen for the White House. John Quincy Adams, elected the sixth president in 1824, was the son of John Adams, the second president.
- He was born in New Haven Connecticut while his father was attending Yale University after service in WW II.
- The family moved to midland, Texas, where the senior Bush entered the oil exploration business. Bush graduated from Yale, received a business degree from Harvard and then returned to Midland, where he, too, got into the oil business. In Midland, he met and married Laura Welch, a teacher and librarian. They had twin daughters, Jenna and Barbara, now out of college and pursuing careers.
- After an unsuccessful run for Congress, Bush was elected governor of Texas, serving from 1995-2000. In the 2000 presidential race, Republican Bush lost the popular vote to Democratic Vice President Al Gore Jr., but he won in the Electoral College after historic recounts of the votes in Florida, including lawsuits heard before the Supreme Court. In the end, Bush won the electoral count 271 to 266.
Bush was soon transferred into wartime president in the aftermath of the airborne terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. In response, Bush formed a new cabinet-level Department of Homeland Security, sent American forces into Afghanistan to break up the Taliban, a movement under Obama bin Laden that trained financed and exported terrorist teams. The Taliban was successfully disrupted, but Bin Laden was not captured and was still on the loose as Bush began his second term.
- Following the attacks, the president also recast the nation’s intelligence gathering and analysis services and ordered reform of the military forces to meet the new enemy. At the same time, he delivered major tax cuts, which had been a campaign pledge.
- His most controversial act was the invasion of Iraq on the belief that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein posed a grave threat to the United States. Saddam was captured, but the disruption of Iraq and the killing of American servicemen and friendly Iraqis by insurgents became the challenge of Bush’s government as he began his second term. Re-elected to a second term in the 2004 election.
