Donald J. Trump
2017 — 2020
- Republican — Vice President Mike Pence
- Born June 14, 1946 In Queens, New York City, NY. Married Melania Trump and had five children.
- Attended Fordham University In the Bronx two years, transferred to Wharton School , University of Pennsylvania In Philadelphia.
- He took over the Trump family real estate firm In 1971, Elizabeth Trump & Son, and renamed It The Trump Organization.
- He was elected the 45th president In November, 2016, the first political office he ever sought. Running as a Republican, he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State, US Senator and 1st Lady.
- Prior to entering politics, he had long careers In business and entertainment. Earned an economic degree from Wharton School of U. of PA before taking over his family’s real estate business. He focused on constructing and renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casino and golf courses, as well as branding and licensing his name for real estate and luxury consumer products. He co-authored several popular books, Including “Art of the Deal” and from 2003 to 2015, he was producer and host of “The Apprentice”, a reality television game show.
- According to “Forbes” magazine, he was the world’s 766th richest person as of May 2018, with an estimated net worth of 83.1 billion.
- Trump announced his candidacy for the Presidency on June 16, 2015, then accepted the Republican nomination for President of the United States In July of 2016, having defeated 17 other contenders during the primaries.
- He defeated Clinton with a win In the Electoral College (304 to 227), but he trailed Clinton In the popular vote 65,844,954 to 62,979,879, making him the 5th president to win office without a popular vote victory. During his first term In office, Trump campaigned for health care reform, Immigration and travel restrictions and appointed Neil Gorsuch and Bret Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. In December 2017, he signed tax reform legislation which cut rates and eliminated the Affordable Care Act Insurance mandate. In foreign policy, he withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact and the Paris Agreement on climate change, launched a trade war with China and pursued denuclearization of North Korea.
- He also visited West Virginia several times and worked on energy and environmental policies to help bring coal jobs back to the Mountain State.
- He has been married to Melania for 12 years and they are parents to son, Barron. He also has four adult children, Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany; has eight grandchildren.