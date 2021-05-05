Harry S. Truman 1945-1953
Born May 8, 1884 in Lamar, Missouri; died Dec. 26, 1972 in Kansas City, Missouri and buried at Harry S. Truman Library, Independence, Missouri.
He married Elizabeth “Bess” Virginia Wallace Truman and they had one child.
He took night classes at University of Missouri; was a farmer, bank clerk, soldier, senator, business man & vice president. He was a democrat.
His vice president was Alben William Barkley.
Harry S. Truman, an almost unknown senator and vice president, suddenly became president when Franklin D. Roosevelt died after serving only 80 days of his fourth term. He quickly adopted his policy: “The buck stops here.”
He was forced to make some of the most crucial decisions in the history of the United States. After an urgent plea to Japan to surrender, after victory in Europe, Truman ordered atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Five days later, Japan surrendered.
Truman was a president who believed the office belonged to the people and that he was only their caretaker. He usually said what was on his mind, and many people considered him blunt and maybe a little crude because he still played poker with his friends.
The president became involved in a controversy with General Douglas MacArthur over the way the Korean War was being handled. He ended that controversy by firing the general, despite opposition from the people and Congress.
Truman won election to a full four-year term in 1948, despite predictions by many that Republican Thomas E. Dewey would sweep the nation.
The Marshall Plan, which helped to rebuild Europe, was adopted during Truman’s years in the White House. The Truman Doctrine came into being in 1947, when Russian-backed guerrillas tried to take over Greece, and the president had Congress send aid to that country.
He had the United States enter the Korean Conflict under the flag of the United Nations when the communist government of North Korea attacked South Korea. However, he managed to keep it a limited struggle.
Truman didn’t seek re-election and retired to Independence, MO.