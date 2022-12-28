Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Form Energy will build an iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle that formerly was home to Weirton Steel, according to an announcement Thursday.

The plant is expected to create a minimum of 750 full-time jobs and will represent a total investment of up to $760 million in Hancock County, West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins

@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter

@RadkinsWV

