LOGAN — A team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board began the work Thursday of determining what caused a Vietnam War helicopter carrying six people on an excursion flight from Logan County Airport to crash Wednesday, killing all aboard.
The crash, which took place on W.Va. 17/Blair Mountain Road a few miles northeast of the airport, was first reported to the Logan County 911 Center about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Portions of the wreckage were on fire when emergency responders arrived.
The remains of those aboard were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office late Wednesday, according to Sonya Porter, deputy director of Logan County Emergency Medical Services. They were identified Saturday as:
- John Nagle II, 53, of Austin, Texas
- Donald Sandhoff, 69, of Durham, North Carolina
- Kevin Warren, 51, of Franklin, Tennessee
- Carolyn O’Connor, 73, of Winter Garden, Florida
- Marvin Bledsoe, 64, of Chapmanville, West Virginia
- Jack Collins, 65, of Chapmanville, West Virginia
The 60-year-old UH-1B “Huey” helicopter was the featured attraction at the seventh annual Huey Reunion, a six-day gathering of veterans who piloted, crewed or were transported by the workhorse helicopter, along with their families and helicopter fans in general. More than 1,200 people, both local and from across the nation, took half-hour rides on the helicopter during last year’s event, according to the reunion’s website.
Reunion participants also were able to arrange to fly the helicopter, with a safety pilot, by paying a $250 fee to cover fuel costs for 30-minute flights, according to the event’s website.
The reunion, which began Tuesday and was scheduled to end Sunday, is produced by MARPAT Aviation, a federally certified repair facility for helicopter and airplane engines and airframes based at Logan County Airport, where the company also maintained and based operations for the vintage helicopter.
The Huey made an appearance in the Kanawha Valley on May 25, when it landed in Nitro in conjunction with a stop there by “Run for the Wall” motorcyclists.
Gordon F. Prescott of Princeton, a Mercer County cardiologist, is listed as the registered owner of the Huey, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s online tail number registry, which lists the helicopter’s manufacture date as 1962.
According to a history of the helicopter that appears on MARPAT Aviation’s website, the aircraft was “quite probably the oldest flying Huey in the world.”
The 488th of 10,005 helicopters of its kind to be produced, the Huey arrived in South Vietnam by the end of 1962 and operated there until 1971, according to the history, earning the nickname “Miss Fit” by members of a helicopter assault company for which it flew. At various times in Vietnam, the aircraft served as a gunship, troop carrier and medical evacuation aircraft.
Upon returning to the United States, the helicopter was assigned to a National Guard unit. It then entered civilian life, working as a crop sprayer and firefighting aircraft. It also appeared in at least eight movies and television shows, including “Die Hard,” “Mars Attacks” and “Broken Arrow.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is the lead agency in investigating the deadly crash. Its five-person team of investigators was accompanied by a family assistance specialist, according to a tweet from the agency’s press office.
W.Va. 17/Blair Mountain Road has been closed since the time of the crash to preserve the site and could remain closed until late Friday.