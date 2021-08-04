Welcome back to Wrong Side of the Mountain!
As we enter mid-summer of 2021 — and the smell of freshly cut grass and the sight of your neighbor nearly catching his garage on fire because he hasn’t cleaned his grill in fourscore and seven years fills the air — let’s talk about what we’ve learned locally from the COVID-19 pandemic.
I’ve given tremendous thought to this. and I hope the rusty wheels in my head provide a trickle of insight that may help you and your family as we move forward. Health experts say we aren’t out of the woods yet, but that is a subject for another column.
Collectively, we were learning on the fly and navigating a course that was unchartered. Much can be learned from our mistakes and our triumphs.
As a journalist, I learned that my work is important to people, and through the pandemic, I did my very best to document history as accurately as possible because there will come a time when what I have written may help someone. That is what inspires me daily.
1. Our health departments are understaffed and underfunded
I don’t want this column to lean too much toward the negative, so I’m not going to recount any of the hiccups we saw in southern West Virginia from our health departments. We are all aware of them; they were reported on as they should have been.
I hope that, moving forward, West Virginia chooses to increase funding for our health departments — particularly for staffing. In Boone and Lincoln counties, workers were stretched so thin that some left the profession or chose to take retirement after the burnout of months of stressful, long days of answering questions and updating data for the sake of color-coded maps.
Looking back, I saw a genuine effort from our health departments to be transparent through social media, which was welcomed. Unfortunately, the information that was shared was occasionally inaccurate or completely misinterpreted by the general public.
I’d like to see health departments properly trained on using social media, and there should be limited access to the agency’s accounts from employees. Social media managers should be in play here, where only one employee is strapped with that responsibility. Grammar matters, because it prevents confusion. I think we learned that too many employees wearing too many hats can lead to stress-related mistakes and miscues that normally would not occur.
2. Emergency management and first responders answered the call
In Boone and in Lincoln counties, I can’t say enough about the effort of our 911 centers, emergency management, firefighters, law enforcement and EMS crews.
What I saw was a collaborative effort that defined mutual aid. I saw agencies crossing county lines to share supplies, and I saw elected officials in both counties working together. I think we learned that Boone County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Mayhorn and Lincoln County Emergency Services Director Allen Holder went above and beyond the call of duty to make sure their counties had the supplies they needed and remained on top of the challenges in their counties. I’ve found these men to be transparent and accessible, even when it is difficult for them to do so.
I saw our firefighters, police officers and EMS workers find creative ways to serve the community through a pandemic.
I think we learned that providing funding for training is a tremendous investment that pays dividends when it matters most. We must provide incentives to help inspire young people to carry on this work in the future.
3. Public school systems can’t please everyone
I think sometimes our public school systems tried entirely too hard to serve two (political) masters, and in the end, it caused a tremendous amount of chaos and confusion. Our infrastructure shortcomings in southern West Virginia were exposed — particularly when it came to broadband access. Some children fell behind with virtual schooling while others thrived in that setting (including my daughter).
Schools and universities were generally the first institutions to close and transition to virtual modes of operation when COVID-19 happened. Ultimately, we saw massive disparities in internet access in rural communities, making such alternative-learning approaches impractical.
Personally, I learned that teachers are probably the least appreciated professionals on the planet — but when we don’t have them, we sorely feel their absence. My wish is that this pandemic exposed the true value of educators. They aren’t your babysitters. Stop treating them as such and take responsibility for your children and their education.
4. Telehealth can work
Physicians and patients who have used telehealth technology that allows them to consult for medical care remotely found it can be efficient for conditions ranging from cardiology to mental health and diabetes management.
I’ve used this format with two doctors, including a surgeon, and I found it to be very convenient, saving a tremendous amount of time on a busy workday. I believe that heart monitoring technology that can now be utilized at home has opened the door for more of this upward trend, and I look for heath-insurance providers to get on board moving forward.
5. Access to quality broadband is essential
The impact of COVID-19 on the labor market has been impossible to ignore. As many small and large businesses have been forced to close, an increasing number of companies have transitioned to remote initiatives for their employees. If southern West Virginia continues to ignore the digital infrastructure needs of remote, rural areas, it will have a serious economic and sustainability impact on our workforce.
West Virginia lawmakers appear to be getting this message in recent years, and I hope this upward trend continues in the form of more funding for broadband infrastructure.