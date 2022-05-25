MOUNT GAY — A graduation commencement ceremony for 28 individuals receiving their high school equivalency diploma through the West Virginia Adult Education Program was held Tuesday, May 17, on the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
The ceremony was a regional event that included graduates from four counties, Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo — a first according to Michael York, who is the program’s instructor in Logan County. It also marked the first time an in-person ceremony had been held since before the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up in March 2020.
The ceremony began with a welcome message from Southern’s chief student services officer Darrell Taylor, who encouraged the graduates to continue their education even further by enrolling in a college program. Following the Pledge of Allegiance led by Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical College Principal David Adkins, York provided an invocation and introduced guests.
Guests included faculty from the Adult Education Program, officials from Logan County Schools and two members of the Gideons International, William “Ghi Ghi” Carrere and Melvin Meade. Meade delivered remarks on behalf of the Gideons, which offered free Bibles to each of the graduates, a standard practice of the organization.
Three of the graduates were called to the stage to give brief testimonials. The first was Adrienne Lane, a Lincoln County student.
“I want to say congratulations to everyone and in case no one else has said it, I’m proud of you,” Lane said. “To some people, this might not seem that big of a deal, but it really is. We have all been through it just to get here today. There’s a lot we took on us that most don’t even know what we went through to get here and to accomplish them. It’s amazing. I just want to say I’m super proud of everybody. Every one of you all are awesome.
“I hope you all accomplish everything else you set your mind to,” Lane added. “I know you all can.”
Heather Robinson, a Boone County graduate, thanked her instructors and other support she received from the program.
“We all have different walks in life,” Robinson said. “We’ve all had different circumstances, but here we are, we did it. I am 38 years old. I have seven children. God blessed me to see two of my children graduate high school. I graduate after them, and let me just say, I am proud of myself, and each and every one of you should be extremely proud. You put the work in. You put in the time. We had to live our lives, we had to work, we had to run our households, take care of children and look at us — we’re here, and we did it.”
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the Logan native who achieved nationwide recognition after winning season four of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2011, has been a spokesperson for West Virginia’s Adult Education program through various ad campaigns over the past year.
Murphy said that despite his successes in life, there was always that one thing missing: his high school diploma.
“Throughout my journey, I’ve accomplished many of things — on the basketball court, dance contests and singing competitions — some on this stage where I’m standing right now,” Murphy said, “but none of those things mean anything compared to what I’m receiving today. It something that I always wanted to give to my mom … something that I always wanted to do.”
Murphy thanked his instructor, York, and several family members, friends and others for helping him along the way.
Mendy Marshall, the director of the West Virginia Office of Adult Education, delivered the commencement message. Logan County Schools Assistant Superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins performed the traditional acceptance of the class.
After every graduate received their diploma, the ceremony wrapped up with a group sing of “My Way” by Frank Sinatra, which was one of Murphy’s signature songs when he was competing on “America’s Got Talent.”
The graduates are:
Boone County: Mason Atkinson, Morgan Kathleen Kuhn, Heather Henderson, Rachel R. Miller, Christopher Robinson and Heather Robinson.
Lincoln County: Joni Adkins, Tara Adkins, Rebecca Adkins, Marissa Dalton, Trina Keeling, Adrienne Lane, Katelynn Mills, Patricia Porter, Phyllis Ross, Golden Smith and Michael Woodrum.
Logan County: Justin Allen, Kayla Ballard, Olivia Bryant, Allison Conley, Kayla May, Rita Mounts, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Crystal Samson, Jayda Smith and Christopher Toth.
Mingo County: Jasmine Jessie.
To see photos from the commencement, visit www.LincolnJournal.com.
West Virginia Adult Education is a program through the state department of education that offers individuals the chance to obtain their high school equivalency diploma or just to simply brush up on skills in several subjects. For more information, visit http://wvde.us/adult-education.